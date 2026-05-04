Costa: EU deepens cooperation with Armenia, to continue supporting Ukraine

European Council President Antonio Costa said the European Union intends to strengthen cooperation with Armenia and will continue supporting Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

Report's European bureau informs that he made the remarks at a press conference in Yerevan following the European Political Community Summit.

Costa stressed that, amid growing geopolitical risks, the EU seeks closer cooperation with the countries of the South Caucasus.

He said it is becoming increasingly clear in the current geopolitical context that the continent needed a comprehensive, 360-degree security strategy. Costa added that conflicts in EU's neighborhood directly affected the bloc's security, energy supply and economy.

Costa also reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine and stressed that the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained at the centre of the European agenda.

"The EU will support Ukraine for as long as necessary to achieve a lasting, just and durable peace within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity," he said.

Costa added that the EU should accelerate Ukraine's European integration process, including the opening of the first negotiating cluster.