On May 4, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, met with Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Report informs.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova hailed the successful cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the IPU, highlighting the active engagement of Azerbaijani parliamentarians within the IPU since 2021. She said the Azerbaijani parliamentarians are also represented in governing positions in this organization.

The Speaker also praised the cooperation between the Milli Majlis and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong's support for this collaboration.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed her gratitude to the IPU Secretary General for his efforts in both advancing the mutual cooperation and organizing meetings of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that these meetings contribute to the confident-building process between the peoples, Sahiba Gafarova expressed her belief that a peace treaty between the two countries would soon be signed after the relevant amendments are made to the Constitution of Armenia, which will open broad opportunities for interparliamentary cooperation.

Speake Sahiba Gafarova described the IPU as a crucial platform for conducting discussions and building dialogue, emphasizing the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's support and attention to the development of relations with the IPU.

IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong said that under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has always remained committed to developing relations with the IPU. He also praised Azerbaijan's active involvement in IPU events, adding that the Azerbaijani parliamentarians are represented in governing positions, maintaining successful cooperation.

Martin Chungong expressed his gratitude for President Ilham Aliyev's substantial support for the cooperation with the IPU, describing his visit is an indicator of Azerbaijan's trust and confidence in this organization.

During the conversation, the Secretary General hailed the achievements attained during the Parliamentary Conference held in Azerbaijan on the margins COP29.

The meeting culminated in the IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong's being awarded with the Milli Majlis Medal of Honour in appreciation of his services in the developing a constructive dialogue and effective cooperation amongst Parliaments and for the contribution to the strengthening and expanding of the bilateral and multilateral relations between the Milli Majlis and the IPU.