Ukrainian drones destroy two 50,000 m³ oil tanks at Russian pumping station

Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Gorky oil pumping station in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, destroying two large storage tanks and damaging critical filtration infrastructure, Report informs via United24Media.

According to the OSINT monitoring group Dnipro Osint on May 4, satellite images confirm that two oil reservoirs, each with a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters, were destroyed during the strike.

The same source reported additional damage to the station's filtration systems and possible destruction of warehouse facilities. The site is operated by Transneft–Upper Volga, a subsidiary of Russia's state pipeline monopoly.

The strike targeted infrastructure essential to the preparation and transportation of crude oil. The Gorky station functions both as a primary and intermediate node within Russia's pipeline network, facilitating oil flows from Western Siberia through routes such as Surgut–Gorky–Polotsk toward refineries in central Russia and for export.

The strike comes amid a broader campaign targeting Russia's oil infrastructure, which has led to prolonged disruptions at multiple facilities.

Ukrainian drone attacks on the Tuapse oil refinery triggered large-scale fires that burned for several days, with more than 270 firefighters involved in containment efforts. The refinery was hit multiple times, causing repeated ignitions, operational shutdowns, and extended repair timelines.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said long-range drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have cost Russia at least $7 billion since January.