Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ireland urges ADB to boost investment in digital, transport infrastructure

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 21:30
    Ireland urges ADB to boost investment in digital, transport infrastructure

    Connectivity remains key to sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity amid global transformation, Paul Ryan, Alternate Governor for Ireland in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

    He stated that, amid accelerated technological development, the transformation of global supply chains, and rising uncertainty, deepening regional integration is particularly important.

    In this regard, he called for intensified efforts to strengthen physical, digital, and social connections to ensure the full participation of both urban and rural communities in economic growth.

    Ryan emphasized that investments in transport corridors, energy networks, and telecommunications infrastructure play a crucial role in promoting trade, stimulating innovation, and diversifying economies.

    He also emphasized that it is crucial that such infrastructure be smart, climate-resilient, and inclusive.

    Ireland also calls on the ADB to increase investment in digital infrastructure, skills development, and entrepreneurship, ensuring the responsible adoption of new technologies across all sectors.

    Particular attention, he noted, should be paid to narrowing the digital divide to ensure the benefits of digitalization are accessible to all segments of the population, not just a select few.

    Paul Ryan Ireland 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    İrlandiya ADB-ni rəqəmsal və nəqliyyat infrastrukturuna investisiyaları artırmağa çağırıb
    Ирландия призвала АБР усилить инвестиции в цифровую и транспортную инфраструктуру

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