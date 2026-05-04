Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Zelenskyy proposes Ukraine-Armenia commission meeting in Kyiv

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 21:45
    Zelenskyy proposes Ukraine-Armenia commission meeting in Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had held a "good meeting" with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Report informs.

    Zelenskyy said on X that he thanked Pashinyan for the invitation to the summit, noting that this was the first visit by a Ukrainian president to Armenia in 24 years.

    He said it was important that Ukraine and Armenia were restoring active dialogue between the two countries.

    Zelenskyy said they discussed the situation in the region, as well as security challenges and threats. He added that he had briefed the Armenian prime minister on diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving what he called a real peace.

    The Ukrainian president also said they discussed the development of economic partnership between the two countries.

    Zelenskyy said he proposed resuming the work of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and holding its next meeting in Kyiv this year.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Nikol Pashinyan
    Zelenski Ukrayna-Ermənistan hökumətlərarası komissiyasının iclasını Kiyevdə keçirməyi təklif edib
    Зеленский предложил провести в 2026г заседание МПК между Украиной и Арменией в Киеве

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