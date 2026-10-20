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    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states

    Milli Majlis
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:36
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received the speakers of the parliaments of member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TurkPA).

    According to the press service of the Kyrgyz leader, cited by Report, Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.

    The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 15th plenary session of the TurkPA Council in Bishkek.

    Japarov described the meeting as a clear demonstration of friendship and mutual trust between brotherly states and reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan"s interest in further developing cooperation within TurkPA.

    He also noted that the Assembly's activities are aimed at strengthening ties between brotherly states and promoting deeper cooperation in trade and the economy, transport, energy, digitalization and humanitarian affairs, the press service said.

    In turn, the parliamentary speakers highlighted TurkPA's importance in developing interparliamentary cooperation, supporting integration processes and expanding ties between brotherly states.

    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sadyr Japarov meets speakers of parliaments of TurkPA member states
    Sahiba Gafarova Sadyr Japarov Ramil Hasan Numan Kurtulmuş Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA)
    Photo
    Sadır Japarov TÜRKPA-ya üzv dövlətlərin parlament sədrlərini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Садыр Жапаров принял спикеров парламентов стран-участниц ТюркПА
    44 - Tezliklə
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