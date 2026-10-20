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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Assets of Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reach $74 billion

    Finance
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 11:31
    Assets of Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reach $74 billion

    The assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reached $74.004 billion as of October 1, 2026, up 0.6% from January 1.

    According to the fund, cited by Report, its budget revenues totaled 12.3413 billion manats in January–September, including 8.7406 billion manats in oil and gas revenues and 3.6007 billion manats in revenues from asset management. The fund's budget expenditures amounted to 9.6812 billion manats over the period.

    Extra-budgetary expenses related to changes in gold prices and foreign exchange rate fluctuations totaled 1.874 billion manats.

    In the first nine months of the year, SOFAZ received 7.3439 billion manats from the sale of profitable oil and gas, as well as 0.9 million manats in bonus payments and transit fees.

    Revenues from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field amounted to 6.5706 billion manats, while those from the Shah Deniz field totaled 565.1 million manats.

    State Oil Fund Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields Gold prices
    ARDNF-in aktivləri 74 milyard dollardır
    Активы Госнефтефонда Азербайджана составили 74 млрд долларов
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