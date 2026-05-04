Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Australia warns of deterioration in economic outlook in Asia-Pacific

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 21:33
    Australia warns of deterioration in economic outlook in Asia-Pacific

    The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) top priority should be providing prompt, accessible, and responsive assistance to address current economic challenges, Acting Deputy Governor for Australia in the ADB Penny Morton said during the Governors' Business Session at the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    She emphasized that the region's economic outlook continues to deteriorate, and developments in the Middle East will pose potentially significant challenges in the near future.

    "The region's economies are extremely vulnerable to rising energy prices, disruptions in the physical supply chains for fuel and fertilizer, fiscal pressures, and declining remittances and tourism flows. This is a challenge to which ADB should respond with strength-at scale and in line with the real needs of its clients. ADB's ongoing transformation to better respond to client countries' needs has been convincingly demonstrated by its leadership and prompt actions in addressing the impact of the Middle East conflict on partner countries," said Morton.

    In her view, such assistance is crucial to helping countries manage risks, ensure macroeconomic resilience, and protect the most vulnerable populations, particularly in small island developing states (SIDS) in the Asia-Pacific region.

    "The Pacific region is a priority for Australia. Pacific small island developing states, as well as fragile and conflict-affected member countries, are acutely vulnerable to climate change, natural disasters, and external shocks, requiring targeted and differentiated assistance. Australia welcomes ADB's expanded engagement in Asia and the Pacific, including tailored financial instruments, policy assistance, and a stronger local presence. Providing rapid, simplified, and flexible support to address current economic challenges should be a priority," she added.

    Morton believes that ADB plays a significant leadership role in aligning development finance with climate goals and regional priorities: "The crisis in the Middle East only reinforces the need to accelerate long-term efforts to strengthen energy resilience, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, and to deepen regional energy cooperation."

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