Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Meloni: Azerbaijan is Italy's strategic partner in energy

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 21:58
    Meloni: Azerbaijan is Italy's strategic partner in energy

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Azerbaijan is a strategic energy partner for Italy, especially in terms of gas and oil supplies.

    Report informs that she made the remarks to journalists in Yerevan before leaving for Azerbaijan.

    According to Meloni, energy remains one of the key issues in discussions at the European Council level, as well as in bilateral contacts, including with the United Kingdom.

    She stressed that, alongside energy, issues related to critical raw materials, which are an element of Europe's sovereignty and strategic autonomy, are also important. Meloni also said Italy was seeking to contribute to the development of these areas.

    Giorgia Meloni Strategic partnership
    Meloni: Azərbaycan energetika sahəsində İtaliyanın strateji tərəfdaşıdır
    Мелони: Азербайджан - стратегический партнер Италии в энергетике

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