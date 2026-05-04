Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev hosted working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 21:47
    President Ilham Aliyev hosted working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers

    On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hosted a working dinner in honor of President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev hosted working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers
    President Ilham Aliyev hosted working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers
    President Ilham Aliyev hosted working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers
    Ilham Aliyev Giorgia Meloni
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin adından İtaliya Nazirlər Şurasının sədrinin şərəfinə işçi şam yeməyi verilib
    Photo
    От имени президента Азербайджана дан рабочий ужин в честь председателя Совета министров Италии

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed