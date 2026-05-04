Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Tajikistan outlines key areas for economic growth

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:54
    Tajikistan outlines key areas for economic growth

    The National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030 is aimed at attracting investment resources, stimulating industrial growth, increasing the production of goods and services for export and import substitution, and enhancing the importance of private investment as the main driver of sustainable economic development, Hokim Kholiqzoda, Governor for Tajikistan in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session held at the 59th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Report informs.

    "We are pleased to note that ADB's new Country Partnership Strategy for Tajikistan (2026-2030) takes into account our national sustainable development priorities, paying particular attention to the Rogun hydropower plant project.

    This strategy aims to modernize infrastructure and improve economic management, expand access to quality services, and covers key areas such as energy, water supply, transport and logistics, private sector development, tourism, climate change adaptation, digital transformation, and gender equality, which is fully consistent with our national development goals," emphasized Kholiqzoda.

    Hokim Kholiqzoda Tajikistan 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors
    Tacikistan iqtisadi artımın əsas istiqamətlərini açıqlayıb
    Таджикистан обозначил ключевые направления экономического роста

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