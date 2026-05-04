Meloni calls for stronger European security amid possible US troop cuts

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on Europe to strengthen its own security amid a possible reduction of the US military presence.

Report informs that the Italian prime minister made the remarks while commenting on recent statements by US President Donald Trump about the possible withdrawal of US troops from Italy and Spain.

"Listen, I cannot tell you what will happen in the future. As I have said many times, we know that the United States has long been discussing a possible reduction of its presence in Europe. That is precisely why I believe we must strengthen our own security and increase our ability to respond independently," Meloni told journalists in Yerevan before leaving for Azerbaijan.

At the same time, she stressed that such decisions did not depend on her.

"But I want to say one thing firmly: Italy has always fulfilled its commitments. Italy has complied with all agreements it has signed, always," the prime minister said.

According to her, Italy has acted consistently within NATO, including by taking part in missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, even when they did not directly concern its national interests.

In this regard, Meloni described some of Trump's remarks about Italy as "incorrect."

Earlier, Trump said the withdrawal of US troops from Italy and Spain was possible.

"Italy has not helped us with anything, while Spain has behaved terribly, just terribly," Trump said, commenting on the two countries' positions regarding the situation in the Middle East.