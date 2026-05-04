Georgia, Türkiye expand economic cooperation

Economic cooperation between Georgia and Türkiye is being expanded.

Report informs that this was stated at a meeting between Georgian Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili and Türkiye's newly appointed ambassador, Mustafa Türker Arı.

The meeting discussed expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries and further deepening their strategic partnership.

It was noted that Türkiye is Georgia's main trading partner and that economic cooperation between the two countries is developing year by year. This dynamic is reflected in both the investment and tourism sectors.

The sides also considered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in transport and energy. It was stated that these areas play an important role in increasing economic integration and energy security in the region.