President: Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 20:07
"Our political relations are at the highest level. At the same time, our trade relations are also in excellent condition," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Report informs.
The head of state noted that Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner.
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