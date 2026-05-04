Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President: Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:07
    President: Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner

    "Our political relations are at the highest level. At the same time, our trade relations are also in excellent condition," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Report informs.

    The head of state noted that Italy is Azerbaijan's number one trading partner.

    Azerbaijan-Italy Giorgia Meloni trade
    Prezident: İtaliya Azərbaycanın bir nömrəli ticarət tərəfdaşıdır
    Президент: Италия является торговым партнером Азербайджана номер один

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