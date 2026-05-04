Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 20:15
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements

    On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni delivered press statements, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    President Ilham Aliyev and President of Council of Ministers of Italy deliver press statements
    Giorgia Meloni Ilham Aliyev press statements
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev və Ciorcia Meloni mətbuata bəyanatlarla çıxış ediblər - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев и Джорджа Мелони выступили с заявлениями для прессы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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