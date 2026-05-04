European Council President Antonio Costa said the European Political Community summit in Yerevan was truly historic because it was held in the South Caucasus region for the first time.

Report informs that he made the remarks at a press conference following the summit.

According to him, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation via video link added further significance to the summit.

Costa said the meeting will remain in history forever as a symbol of efforts for peace in the South Caucasus. He said the summit will be remembered as a peace summit made possible by courageous political decisions and patient diplomacy in the South Caucasus.

He also added that, amid global instability and a growing number of conflicts, promoting peace in Europe was an achievement worthy of high appreciation.