Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan supported holding of EPC summit in Armenia

Azerbaijan supported holding the 8th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the EPC Summit in Yerevan in an online format, Report informs.

According to the head of state, during a meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa, he announced that he would join the summit in Yerevan online: "During President Costa's visit to Azerbaijan less than two months ago, we discussed my participation at the summit and agreed that I will join in the video format. I'd also like to inform the audience that during my meeting with President Costa and President von der Leyen in Tirana a year ago, they asked my opinion about the idea of organizing the May 2026 summit in Armenia. I supported that and, in my turn, asked, in order to preserve the balanced approach, to hold one of the next summits in Azerbaijan. The proposal was accepted. So, I invite the members of EPC to Azerbaijan in May 2028. And by the way, Armenia also supported our candidacy. This is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality."