Azerbaijan is playing a leading role in promoting the initiative to transform the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

"We welcome the Conference's initiatives aimed at its further transformation into a full-fledged international organization. Azerbaijan's effective chairmanship, which will continue for another two years, has undoubtedly contributed to this process. Azerbaijan has taken the lead in advancing this proposal," he said.

Sergeyenko also reaffirmed Belarus's readiness, as an observer state, to help expand practical areas of cooperation and participate more actively in implementing CICA programmes.

He also proposed strengthening cooperation on shaping a Eurasian architecture based on diversity and multipolarity in the 21st century.