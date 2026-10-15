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    German Chancellor Merz calls for increased aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:10
    German Chancellor Merz calls for increased aid to Ukraine ahead of winter

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated the need to increase aid to Ukraine to help it get through the winter amid intensified Russian strikes, according to Report.

    "I advocated doing everything possible to help Ukraine this winter and next year. We will have to increase funds once again to provide Ukraine with long-term support," Merz told journalists ahead of the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

    He emphasized that supporting Kyiv aims not only to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity but also to defend the European political order, which he noted is coming under pressure from Russia.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to participate in the meeting of European leaders in Brussels on October 16.

    Friedrich Merz Russia-Ukraine conflict Humanitarian aid
    Мерц призвал увеличить помощь Украине
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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