Sergeyenko: CICA among most inclusive platforms in emerging security architecture

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is one of the most inclusive platforms in the emerging security architecture, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying international relations today are increasingly characterized not by trust and cooperation, but by arms buildups and the construction of new barriers.

"In this context, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia represents one of the most inclusive platforms within the emerging security architecture. The stated goal of expanding cooperation by developing multilateral approaches to promoting peace, security and stability in Asia is one of our country's foreign policy priorities," he said.

According to Sergeyenko, Belarus advocates initiatives to coordinate CICA's activities with those of other regional and international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Eurasian Economic Union.

"I believe this will make it possible to effectively pool efforts to establish an integrated system of logistics routes, trade preferences, and industrial and economic chains across Eurasia," he added.

Sergeyenko also thanked the Azerbaijani leadership for its hospitality and the high level of organization of the summit.