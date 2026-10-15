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    Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss interparliamentary relations

    Milli Majlis
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss interparliamentary relations

    Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed interparliamentary relations between the two countries.

    According to Report, the discussions took place during a meeting between Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), and Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

    The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's high-level hosting of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the country's successful chairmanship of the organization.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with the strong development of interparliamentary ties, noting that they correspond to the current level of relations between the two countries.

    Speaker Gafarova recalled her official visit to Belarus in June 2024 and the meetings held there, as well as the visits to Azerbaijan by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, and Igor Sergeyenko. She noted that these mutual visits and meetings at the parliamentary leadership level are a clear indicator of the strong relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

    It was also noted that the friendship groups operating in the two parliaments maintain regular contacts, while lawmakers from both countries participate in events organized in Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    The parties also emphasized the successful cooperation of their legislative bodies within international organizations, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, stressing the importance of continuing collaboration in these formats.

    Sahiba Gafarova Igor Sergeyenko Interparliamentary relations Azerbaijan-Belarus relations Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Azərbaycan-Belarus parlamentlərarası əlaqələri müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Беларусь обсудили межпарламентские связи
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