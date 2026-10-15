Vietnamese VP: Azerbaijan makes great contribution to advancing dialogue, co-op

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Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to advancing dialogue and cooperation, Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, said during the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

The Vice President highlighted that CICA plays an important role in promoting peace and stability in Asia.

"The adoption of the Baku Declaration will create opportunities for inclusiveness, digitalization, shared prosperity, and the further development of CICA. Against the backdrop of significant global and regional changes, we must strengthen our efforts and demonstrate responsible cooperation," she said.

Võ Thị Ánh Xuân noted that Vietnam highly values dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts and wars around the world.

"We should expand cooperation across Asia. We need to strengthen our ties in technology, culture, transport, and other fields. Our contacts should increase to promote humanitarian exchanges," she added.