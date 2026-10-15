Hun Manet: Cambodia supports transforming CICA into full-fledged international organization

Cambodia reaffirms its strong support for transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

The prime minister emphasized that Cambodia would work with all member states to advance the roadmap for CICA's transformation and make further progress in negotiations on the organization's Charter.

"Cambodia is pleased to announce the ratification of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the CICA Secretariat, its personnel and representatives. The instrument of ratification has also been deposited with the CICA Secretariat. Cambodia attaches great importance to deepening economic cooperation, including developing trade among member states, strengthening supply chain resilience, ensuring energy security, and promoting connectivity and sustainable development," he said.

According to the prime minister, his country also welcomes expanded cooperation with CICA member states in tourism, education, digital transformation and innovation.

"The potential of our organization will enable us to contribute to building a more peaceful, resilient, inclusive and prosperous Asia. At a time when trust is becoming increasingly fragile, CICA strengthens our resolve to advance dialogue, cooperation and peaceful interaction, rejecting confrontation, division and the threat of the use of force. Therefore, let us continue to overcome differences through dialogue, strengthen mutual trust through concrete cooperation and uphold international law as the common foundation of relations between states," Manet noted.