Stay up to date with the top news!

China highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and welcomes the extension of the country's chairmanship for a new term, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

He thanked Azerbaijan, as the chairing country, for its thorough preparations and the high level of organization of the summit.

"During its two-year chairmanship, Azerbaijan promoted cooperation in connectivity, the digital economy, green development and climate resilience, while consistently working to strengthen the CICA," Wang Yi said.

According to him, Beijing highly values these efforts and supports the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship. China's foreign minister added that his country stands ready to continue actively supporting CICA and participating in the organization's work.