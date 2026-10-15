Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    China appreciates Azerbaijan's CICA efforts, welcomes chairmanship extension

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 13:59
    China appreciates Azerbaijan's CICA efforts, welcomes chairmanship extension

    China highly appreciates Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and welcomes the extension of the country's chairmanship for a new term, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, according to Report.

    He thanked Azerbaijan, as the chairing country, for its thorough preparations and the high level of organization of the summit.

    "During its two-year chairmanship, Azerbaijan promoted cooperation in connectivity, the digital economy, green development and climate resilience, while consistently working to strengthen the CICA," Wang Yi said.

    According to him, Beijing highly values these efforts and supports the continuation of Azerbaijan's chairmanship. China's foreign minister added that his country stands ready to continue actively supporting CICA and participating in the organization's work.

    Wang Yi Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Çin Azərbaycanın AQEM-də sədrliyinin uzadılmasını alqışlayır
    Китай приветствует продление председательства Азербайджана в СВМДА
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed