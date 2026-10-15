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    Azerbaijan takes over chairmanship of CIS Advisory Council on Labour and Social Protection

    Social security
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 14:24
    Azerbaijan takes over chairmanship of CIS Advisory Council on Labour and Social Protection

    Azerbaijan has taken over the chairmanship of the CIS Advisory Council on Labour, Employment and Social Protection of the Population from Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, the announcement was made at the Council's 39th meeting in Baku.

    Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev spoke about social reforms in Azerbaijan. Five packages of reforms were implemented in 2018–2026, covering 4 million people. An additional 8 billion manats is allocated annually for these measures.

    Preparations have already begun for a sixth package of reforms, scheduled for next year.

    The minister also reported increases in employment, wages, pensions and social benefits, as well as the digitalization of public services. More than 90% of the ministry"s services are available electronically.

    Participants discussed the development of digital services in labour and social protection, employment statistics for digital platforms, improvements to social partnership, and preparations for declaring 2028 the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life in the CIS.

    Representatives of CIS countries also provided updates on the situation in the labour and social sphere and the measures being implemented. The Uzbek delegation received awards in recognition of its contribution to cooperation during its chairmanship of the Council

    Anar Aliyev Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
    MDB Məşvərət Şurasına sədrlik Özbəkistandan Azərbaycana keçib
    Азербайджан возглавил Консультативный совет СНГ по труду и социальной защите
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