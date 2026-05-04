Costa: Baku-Yerevan agreement triggering transformation in region

Current processes are historic and key to long-term stability in the South Caucasus, and further normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye should be welcomed, European Council President Antonio Costa said at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, Report informs.

"I would like to warmly thank Prime Minister Pashinyan for hosting the summit here in Yerevan… and President Aliyev for joining us via videoconference," Costa said.

He noted that the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia was historic because it helped move the region toward peace amid global instability.

"This agreement is a milestone for peace in Europe that should be celebrated… Thanks to this agreement and the improved relations between Türkiye and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformational path," he said.

Costa emphasized that deepening cooperation-from transport corridors to energy and digital networks-contributes to building trust between countries in the region.

"They don't just move goods, data, electricity, and people. They create trust, jobs, and connect neighbors through practical cooperation and shared growth," he noted, adding that the European Union stands ready to be a reliable partner in this process.