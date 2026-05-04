Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Costa: Baku-Yerevan agreement triggering transformation in region

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 13:19
    Costa: Baku-Yerevan agreement triggering transformation in region

    Current processes are historic and key to long-term stability in the South Caucasus, and further normalization of Armenia's relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye should be welcomed, European Council President Antonio Costa said at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Yerevan, Report informs.

    "I would like to warmly thank Prime Minister Pashinyan for hosting the summit here in Yerevan… and President Aliyev for joining us via videoconference," Costa said.

    He noted that the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia was historic because it helped move the region toward peace amid global instability.

    "This agreement is a milestone for peace in Europe that should be celebrated… Thanks to this agreement and the improved relations between Türkiye and Armenia, the region has embarked on a transformational path," he said.

    Costa emphasized that deepening cooperation-from transport corridors to energy and digital networks-contributes to building trust between countries in the region.

    "They don't just move goods, data, electricity, and people. They create trust, jobs, and connect neighbors through practical cooperation and shared growth," he noted, adding that the European Union stands ready to be a reliable partner in this process.

    António Costa European Political Community Summit Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Ilham Aliyev
    Antonio Koşta Cənubi Qafqazda gedən prosesləri "tarixi" adlandırıb
    Кошта: Соглашение Баку и Еревана запускает трансформацию региона

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed