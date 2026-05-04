Azerbaijani carpet weavers awarded 'Taraggi' medal
Domestic policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 18:32
On May 4, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Azerbaijani carpet weavers with the "Taraggi" (Progress) medal, Report informs.
According to the order, 18 individuals were awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their fruitful contributions to the development of the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.
Latest News
00:03
Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalizationForeign policy
23:57
Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026Economy
23:49
Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisisForeign policy
23:43
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exportsEnergy
23:38
SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economyForeign policy
23:35
Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promisingForeign policy
23:30
Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAERegion
23:27
Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory DayRegion
23:16