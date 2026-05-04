Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani carpet weavers awarded 'Taraggi' medal

    Domestic policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:32
    Azerbaijani carpet weavers awarded 'Taraggi' medal

    On May 4, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order awarding Azerbaijani carpet weavers with the "Taraggi" (Progress) medal, Report informs.

    According to the order, 18 individuals were awarded the "Taraggi" medal for their fruitful contributions to the development of the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan.

    carpet production Azerbaijani carpets Ilham Aliyev
    Bir qrup xalçaçı "Tərəqqi" medalı ilə təltif edilib - SƏRƏNCAM
    Группа азербайджанских ковроделов награждена медалью "Терегги"

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