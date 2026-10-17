Azerbaijan represented by Deputy FM at 52nd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2026
- 13:19
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Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev at the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Report informs.
The meeting is dedicated to the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development."
The event will last until October 18.
Azərbaycanı İƏT XİN Şurasının iclasında Yalçın Rəfiyev təmsil edir
Ялчын Рафиев представляет Азербайджан на заседании СМИД ОИС
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