Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
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    Azerbaijan represented by Deputy FM at 52nd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 13:19
    Azerbaijan represented by Deputy FM at 52nd OIC Council of Foreign Ministers session

    Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev at the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Report informs.

    The meeting is dedicated to the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development."

    The event will last until October 18.

    Yalchin Rafiyev Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
    Azərbaycanı İƏT XİN Şurasının iclasında Yalçın Rəfiyev təmsil edir
    Ялчын Рафиев представляет Азербайджан на заседании СМИД ОИС
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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