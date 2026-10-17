NATO training course concludes in Baku

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The 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL 1) exercise, held as part of the Partnership for Peace programme between Azerbaijan and NATO, concluded, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

High-ranking servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a NATO delegation, and a monitoring team observed the exercise.

First, detailed information was provided on the exercise scenario, its conduct, safety regulations, and assessment procedures, and the objectives to be achieved were explained.

The exercise participants then fulfilled the assigned tasks in practice.

The activities of the units, as well as the personnel's training, knowledge, and skills were commended by observers.

In the end, servicemen, who distinguished themselves during the exercise, were presented with certificates, honorary certificates, and other awards.