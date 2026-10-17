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    Mongolia becomes new donor to World Bank's fund for poorest countries

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 14:15
    Mongolia becomes new donor to World Bank's fund for poorest countries

    The World Bank Group said on Saturday that Mongolia has become a new donor ​to the International Development Association fund for ‌the poorest countries, after previously spending nearly three decades as a recipient of IDA funding, Report informs via Reuters.

    The development lender said that ​Mongolia's parliament approved a 4.8 billion tugrik ($1.3 ​million) contribution to the latest IDA funding round, ⁠marking a milestone in the country's development journey.

    Since ​becoming a World Bank member country in 1991, ​Mongolia has received more than $1.62 billion in development financing, including IDA support for transport, rural development, health and education. Mongolia ​graduated from IDA support in July 2020, becoming ​a client of the World Bank's main lending arm for ‌middle-income ⁠countries, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

    "Mongolia's contribution to IDA21 marks an important milestone in our longstanding partnership with the World Bank and reflects ​our commitment ​to international ⁠solidarity," Mongolian Finance Minister Mendsaikhan Zagdjav said in a statement released by the ​World Bank.

    "Having benefited firsthand from IDA's support, ​we ⁠recognize the vital role of concessional financing in helping countries reduce poverty, build resilience, and expand opportunities. ⁠As ​we continue to advance Mongolia's ​own development priorities, we are proud to support other countries in ​pursuing theirs."

    World Bank Mongolia
    Monqolustan Dünya Bankının ən yoxsul ölkələr üçün fondunun donoru olub
    Монголия впервые стала донором фонда Всемирного банка для беднейших стран
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