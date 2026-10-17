Official brand of FIFA U20 World Cup 2027 presented in Baku

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The official brand of the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup has been presented in Baku through a projection on the Maiden Tower and the Baku Olympic Stadium, Report informs referring to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

During the presentation, the official emblem and other elements of the tournament were showcased using special visual effects.

The U20 World Cup in 2027 will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.