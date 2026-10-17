Ramin Mammadov: Shared cultural, spiritual values ​​create important foundation for regional co-op

Azerbaijan's historical, cultural, and spiritual ties with the countries of the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia create an important foundation for the development of interreligious harmony and regional cooperation, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov stated at the G20 Interfaith Forum 2026 (IF20) in the US state of Utah, Report informs.

He drew attention to the policy pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to strengthen the partnership between the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Mammadov noted the importance of preserving national and spiritual values, increasing the level of religious literacy among young people, and strengthening ideological stability. He also emphasized the role of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology in training qualified specialists and instilling sustainable moral guidelines in the youth.

Speaking about the traditions of multiculturalism and interreligious tolerance in Azerbaijan, the committee chairman emphasized that representatives of various religious communities have been living in the country in an atmosphere of peace and mutual respect for centuries.