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    Indonesian cuisine showcased in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 17 October, 2026
    • 14:27
    Indonesian cuisine showcased in Baku

    The Embassy of Indonesia in Baku, in collaboration with the Azerbaijani branch of the Indonesian National Movement for the Creative Economy (Gekrafs Azerbaijan) organized a cultural festival titled "Indonesian Culinary Diplomacy Festival 2026," Report informs.

    The festival aimed to promote Indonesia's national identity, rich cultural heritage and creative economy potential internationally, while strengthening cultural ties between Indonesia and Azerbaijan through culinary diplomacy. It also provided Indonesian diaspora micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan with an opportunity to showcase and market their culinary products.

    Indonesia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Berlian Helmy, praised the initiative, noting that it aligned with the embassy's mission to advance cultural diplomacy. He emphasized that the creative economy and national cuisine play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

    During the event, guests explored traditional Indonesian cuisine, watched culinary demonstrations and took part in programmes showcasing the country's cultural heritage.

    Indonesia's Embassy Berlian Helmy
    Bakıda İndoneziya mətbəxi və mədəniyyəti festivalı keçirilib
    В Баку прошел фестиваль индонезийской кухни и культуры
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

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