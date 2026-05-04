Video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's speech at 8th European Political Community Summit shared on his social media account
Foreign policy
- 04 May, 2026
- 18:58
A video highlighting the speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, delivered via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit, has been shared on his official social media account.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyevin “Avropa Siyasi Birliyi”nin 8-ci Zirvə toplantısında videobağlantı formatında çıxışıhttps://t.co/Mu77ps1y7s pic.twitter.com/WFMEHmkIHz— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) May 4, 2026
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