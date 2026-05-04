Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's speech at 8th European Political Community Summit shared on his social media account

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:58
    Video highlighting President Ilham Aliyev's speech at 8th European Political Community Summit shared on his social media account

    A video highlighting the speech of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, delivered via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit, has been shared on his official social media account.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit
    Video
    Prezidentin sosial şəbəkə hesablarında "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin 8-ci Zirvə toplantısında çıxışına aid videoçarx paylaşılıb
    app.type.
    В соцсетях Ильхама Алиева опубликована видеозапись выступления на 8-м Саммите ЕПС

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