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    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Türkiye on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:16
    Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Türkiye on Republic Day

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day.

    According to Report, the congratulatory message was posted on Mehriban Aliyeva's social media accounts.

    "I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on Republic Day," the post reads.

    Mehriban Aliyeva Republic Day Türkiye
    Mehriban Əliyeva sosial media hesablarında Türkiyənin Cümhuriyyət Bayramını təbrik edib
    Мехрибан Алиева поздравила народ Турции с Днем Республики
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    44 filmi

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