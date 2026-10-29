Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Türkiye on Republic Day
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 09:16
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First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on Republic Day.
According to Report, the congratulatory message was posted on Mehriban Aliyeva's social media accounts.
"I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on Republic Day," the post reads.
Mehriban Əliyeva sosial media hesablarında Türkiyənin Cümhuriyyət Bayramını təbrik edib
Мехрибан Алиева поздравила народ Турции с Днем Республики
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