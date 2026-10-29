Trefilov: Model principles for cooperation in marketplace sector developed within CIS

The digital transformation of markets requires antimonopoly authorities in CIS countries to continuously improve their oversight tools, CIS Deputy Secretary General Denis Trefilov said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

"Model principles and practices for cooperation have been developed across the CIS, including in the marketplace sector," Trefilov said.

According to him, this tool enables the Commonwealth's member states to bring their approaches to regulating new business models closer together.

"This makes it possible to take potential competition risks into account at the stage when the relevant rules of the game are being formulated. The digital transformation of markets requires antimonopoly authorities in CIS countries to continuously improve their oversight tools and strengthen interagency cooperation to protect the interests of citizens and businesses," Trefilov said.