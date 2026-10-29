CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy opens 61st meeting in Khankandi

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The 61st meeting of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has opened in Khankandi.

According to Report, the meeting is attended by representatives of relevant government agencies from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Delegates from the CIS Executive Committee, the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications and the Association of Antimonopoly Experts are also attending the meeting.

The CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy is a specialized body established to coordinate antimonopoly policy and promote the development of competition. The foundation for cooperation on antimonopoly regulation within the CIS was laid on December 23, 1993, when the heads of government of all CIS member states signed the Agreement on a Coordinated Antimonopoly Policy.