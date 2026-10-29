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    CIS countries to set new priorities for antimonopoly cooperation at Khankandi meeting

    Business
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:32
    CIS countries to set new priorities for antimonopoly cooperation at Khankandi meeting

    Participants in the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy intend to establish priorities for cooperation in the near future and transfer the chairmanship to another CIS member state.

    "The meeting is expected to address key areas of antimonopoly policy in our countries and provide an opportunity to exchange experience," Belarusian Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade Alexander Yakovchits said, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    The minister said one of the meeting's key tasks will be to hand over the chairmanship to the next CIS member state.

    "I am confident that our joint efforts, including the outcomes of the meeting of the joint investigations task force held the previous day, will help us identify priority areas for cooperation in the near future," Yakovchits stressed.

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
    MDB ölkələri Xankəndidə antiinhisar əməkdaşlığının yeni prioritetlərini müəyyən edəcək
    Страны СНГ определят в Ханкенди новые приоритеты антимонопольного сотрудничества
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