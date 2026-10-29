Elnur Baghirov: Azerbaijan has set competition policy priorities for 2027–2029

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Azerbaijan will focus its competition policy in 2027–2029 on strengthening competitive neutrality, assessing barriers to market entry, conducting market diagnostics and developing data-driven regulation, Elnur Baghirov, chairman of Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market, said.

According to Report"s correspondent in Khankendi, speaking at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy, Baghirov noted that these priorities are outlined in the National Action Plan for the Development of Competition and Prevention of Monopolistic Activity for 2027–2029.

Baghirov said modern competition policy must constantly adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. Digitalization, the emergence of new business models, technological changes in infrastructure sectors and developments in global supply chains require the continuous improvement of antimonopoly regulatory tools.

"Under these circumstances, antimonopoly authorities must create an environment that facilitates market entry and encourages entrepreneurship and investment. Azerbaijan has undertaken important legal and institutional reforms in this area. The Competition Code has laid the groundwork for applying competition legislation in line with modern requirements," he said.

The head of the agency also outlined its practical work. In 2026, the agency investigated cases involving unfair competition, abuse of a dominant position and the conduct of natural monopolies. Where there were legal grounds, proceedings were initiated and appropriate decisions were made.

In particular, in cases involving electricity supply, the agency issued binding orders requiring the parties concerned to cease practices affecting consumers' rights and interests.

In a number of cases, businesses voluntarily remedied violations while investigations were still underway, which the agency considers a positive outcome.

"This experience shows that effective oversight makes it possible to impose penalties, bring violations to an end and prevent them from recurring," Baghirov stressed.