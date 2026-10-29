Azeri Light crude surpasses $125 per barrel
- 29 October, 2026
- 09:40
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The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $2.93, or 2.39%, to $125.42 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.
Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $120.61 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $3, or 2.67%, to $115.12 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.
Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.