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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:08
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    114.02

    -1.47

    53.17

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    101.33

    0.00

    43.91

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,047.70

    -8.30

    -293.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,475.10

    97.53

    4,411.81

    S&P 500

    7,743.98

    21.38

    898.48

    Nasdaq

    26,549.85

    72.04

    3,307.86

    Nikkei

    64,259.72

    991.35

    13,920.24

    Dax

    25,704.02

    113.25

    1,213.61

    FTSE 100

    10,694.50

    7.96

    763.12

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,886.96

    -0.18

    -262.54

    Shanghai Composite

    3,677.99

    29.69

    -290.85

    Bist 100

    11,165.44

    14.41

    -96.08

    RTS

    982.83

    -4.54

    -131.30

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1142

    0.0020

    -0.0603

    USD/GBP

    1.3319

    0.0025

    -0.0154

    JPY/USD

    157.8100

    -0.1200

    1.3600

    RUB/USD

    80.5000

    0.0000

    1.7500

    TRY/USD

    49.8349

    -0.0025

    6.8787

    CNY/USD

    6.6625

    -0.0056

    -0.3265
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (29.10.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (29.10.2026)
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