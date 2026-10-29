Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2026)
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 09:08
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
114.02
|
-1.47
|
53.17
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
101.33
|
0.00
|
43.91
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,047.70
|
-8.30
|
-293.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,475.10
|
97.53
|
4,411.81
|
S&P 500
|
7,743.98
|
21.38
|
898.48
|
Nasdaq
|
26,549.85
|
72.04
|
3,307.86
|
Nikkei
|
64,259.72
|
991.35
|
13,920.24
|
Dax
|
25,704.02
|
113.25
|
1,213.61
|
FTSE 100
|
10,694.50
|
7.96
|
763.12
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,886.96
|
-0.18
|
-262.54
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,677.99
|
29.69
|
-290.85
|
Bist 100
|
11,165.44
|
14.41
|
-96.08
|
RTS
|
982.83
|
-4.54
|
-131.30
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1142
|
0.0020
|
-0.0603
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3319
|
0.0025
|
-0.0154
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8100
|
-0.1200
|
1.3600
|
RUB/USD
|
80.5000
|
0.0000
|
1.7500
|
TRY/USD
|
49.8349
|
-0.0025
|
6.8787
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6625
|
-0.0056
|
-0.3265
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (29.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (29.10.2026)
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