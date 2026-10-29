5.5-magnitude quake jolts Japan
Other countries
- 29 October, 2026
- 09:38
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A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the northeastern part of Chiba Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, Report informs, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometers.
The tremor was also felt in areas northeast of Tokyo.
No tsunami warning was issued. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.
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