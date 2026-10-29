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    5.5-magnitude quake jolts Japan

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:38
    5.5-magnitude quake jolts Japan

    A 5.5-magnitude earthquake has struck the northeastern part of Chiba Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, Report informs, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50 kilometers.

    The tremor was also felt in areas northeast of Tokyo.

    No tsunami warning was issued. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

    Earthquake Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Tokyo
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    Сильное землетрясение произошло в Японии
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