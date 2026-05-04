Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bangladesh offers ADB to lead South Asia climate partnership

    Finance
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:39
    Bangladesh offers ADB to lead South Asia climate partnership

    Bangladesh has approached the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a proposal to lead the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP), Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Governor for Bangladesh in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session, which is being held as part of the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

    "Bangladesh is asking ADB to assume a leadership role in South Asia's first nationally managed climate platform. Its objectives are to promote renewable energy, restore ecosystems, and rehabilitate waterways such as rivers and canals. Bangladesh remains committed to development through reform," said Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

    He cited energy and food safety, strengthening financial sustainability and reforming the tax system, digital transformation, developing professional competencies and creating new jobs, expanding the export base, and ensuring balanced regional development as the country's key priorities.

    According to the Governor, Bangladesh also calls on the ADB to strengthen its efforts to attract private capital and blended finance instruments, primarily for infrastructure projects and the development of the digital economy.

    Bangladesh Asian Development Bank (ADB) Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury
    Banqladeş ADB-yə Cənubi Asiyada iqlim tərəfdaşlığına rəhbərlik etməyi təklif edib
    Бангладеш предложил АБР возглавить климатическое партнерство в Южной Азии

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