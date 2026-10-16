Azerbaijan readmits 52 people from European countries in September
Foreign policy
- 16 October, 2026
- 19:06
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A total of 52 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan from European countries in September.
According to the State Migration Service (SMS), cited by Report, the return of the individuals was carried out under existing readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan.
The SMS also reported that it issued 144 decisions on administrative deportation from the country in September.
Ötən ay 52 nəfər Azərbaycana readmissiya edilib
В сентябре в Азербайджан реадмиссированы 52 человека
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