Azerbaijan, UAE discuss prospects for special forces cooperation

Stay up to date with the top news!

A military delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the joint tactical flight exercises "Falcon Meet 2026."

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, cited by Report, the delegation is led by UAE Presidential Guard Commander Major General Ali Al Kaabi.

The UAE representatives first visited the Combat Aviation Command of the Azerbaijani Army's Air Force. They were briefed on the progress of the exercises, the assigned tasks and the joint actions of military personnel.

The delegation members observed the exercises, met with military personnel and inspected the aircraft and military equipment involved.

The delegation then visited the Special Forces Command, where they received detailed information about its activities and had their questions answered.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for potential cooperation between the special forces of the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.