Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:30
    President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan

    Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

    Giorgia Meloni was welcomed by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and other officials.

    Giorgia Meloni Samir Sharifov Italy
    Photo
    İtaliya Nazirlər Şurasının sədri Ciorcia Meloni Azərbaycana səfərə gəlib
    Photo
    Мелони прибыла с официальным визитом в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    00:03

    Meloni says Italy supports Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization

    Foreign policy
    23:57

    Meloni: Azerbaijan-Italy business forum planned for second half of 2026

    Economy
    23:49

    Meloni says she exchanged views with President Aliyev on Iran crisis

    Foreign policy
    23:43

    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss increasing gas exports

    Energy
    23:38

    SOFAZ invests approximately $3 billion into Italian economy

    Foreign policy
    23:35

    Ilham Aliyev: Military-technical cooperation is promising

    Foreign policy
    23:30

    Iran refutes striking oil facility in UAE

    Region
    23:27

    Russia declares ceasefire with Ukraine on May 8-9 in honor of Victory Day

    Region
    23:16

    Mali junta leader names himself defence minister after predecessor killed

    Other countries
    All News Feed