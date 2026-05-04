Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Irish PM praises peace efforts of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 19:13
    Irish PM praises peace efforts of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

    Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin praised the diplomatic efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in advancing the peace process.

    Report's European bureau informs that he said this in a press statement following the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

    "We all have come from situations where there was conflict. In Ireland, we had that over nearly 30 years ago, and there is a route through conflict. There is a way to do things," Martin said, stressing that the key factors were "sensitivity," "political will" and "strong leadership."

    He also linked the current efforts to Europe's broader objectives, including strengthening unity and stability.

    "The European Political Community summit today focused very much on building the future, unity and stability in Europe," the Irish prime minister said.

    Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan Micheál Martin Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Mixol Martin Azərbaycan və Ermənistan liderlərinin sülh səylərini yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Премьер Ирландии высоко оценил мирные усилия Ильхама Алиева и Пашиняна на Южном Кавказе

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