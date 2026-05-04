Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Amy Carlon says visits to liberated areas boost US-Azerbaijan cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:49
    Amy Carlon says visits to liberated areas boost US-Azerbaijan cooperation

    Trips to the liberated territories support the expansion of US-Azerbaijan cooperation in various fields, the US Embassy in Baku said on X, Report informs.

    According to the statement, from May 1-2, Chargé d'affaires Amy Carlon traveled to Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin alongside members of the diplomatic corps as part of an official trip organized by the Government of Azerbaijan.

    "In Khojaly, CDA Carlon visited the Khojaly memorial dedicated to those who died in February 1992. In Shusha, she visited the ASAN public service center, a regional hospital, the construction area of a new mosque designed to be the largest in the region, and other sites.

    CDA Carlon also had the opportunity to learn about new infrastructure and regional development initiatives in Khankendi and Lachin, including Karabakh University and the Zerti Agro-Industrial Park.

    This was CDA Carlon's second visit to the region in less than a week, and she emphasized that trips like these help build a clearer understanding of the region and support growing U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas like connectivity, economic development, defense, and security," the embassy's statement reads.

    Amy Carlon Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Emi Karlon: Azad edilmiş ərazilərə səfərlər ABŞ-Azərbaycan əməkdaşlığının genişlənməsinə dəstəkdir
    Карлон: Поездки на освобожденные территории расширяют сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

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