Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Türkiye and Armenia agree to jointly restore Ani Bridge

    Region
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 18:28
    Türkiye and Armenia agree to jointly restore Ani Bridge

    Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan within the framework of the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, Report informs via TRT Haber.

    The parties reportedly discussed issues related to transportation, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure.

    Based on a memorandum, they will jointly restore the Ani Bridge located on the Türkiye-Armenia border.

    During the meeting, the normalization process in the South Caucasus based on regional peace, dialogue, and stability, the enhancement of economic cooperation, and the strengthening of ties between peoples were also discussed.

    Cevdet Yilmaz Nikol Pashinyan Türkiye Armenia
    Türkiyə və Ermənistan Ani körpüsünü birlikdə bərpa etmək barədə razılığa gəliblər
    Турция и Армения совместно отреставрируют мост Ани на границе

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