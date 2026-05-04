Türkiye and Armenia agree to jointly restore Ani Bridge
Region
- 04 May, 2026
- 18:28
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan within the framework of the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, Report informs via TRT Haber.
The parties reportedly discussed issues related to transportation, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure.
Based on a memorandum, they will jointly restore the Ani Bridge located on the Türkiye-Armenia border.
During the meeting, the normalization process in the South Caucasus based on regional peace, dialogue, and stability, the enhancement of economic cooperation, and the strengthening of ties between peoples were also discussed.
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