Georgia intends to deepen cooperation with ADB in energy, infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank's (ADB) portfolio in Georgia totals approximately $6 billion, covering both the public and private sectors, Lasha Khutsishvili, Governor for Georgia in the ADB, said during the Governors' Business Session held on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, Report informs.

"We look forward to further deepening this cooperation in Georgia's key priority areas ahead of the 20th anniversary of our partnership: strengthening connectivity through the expansion of rail and road networks, developing green and renewable energy, creating energy storage systems (batteries) for energy independence, improving network infrastructure, including the upcoming Black Sea submarine cable project, developing digital infrastructure, modernizing water supply and municipal services, and reforming corporate governance," Khutsishvili said.